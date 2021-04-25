New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $106.70 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $106,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.95 on Friday, hitting $627.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

