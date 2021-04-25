New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $198,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

