New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,023,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,455 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 38.3% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,369,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

