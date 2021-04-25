New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 44,325 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,105,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $147,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,812. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

