New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 69,046 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $122,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 9,045,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

