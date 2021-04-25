Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

