Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,254.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

