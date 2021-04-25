Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $228.71 and a 1 year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

