Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

