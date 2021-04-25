NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.46 or 0.01556177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00483997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004629 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

