NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,109 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,436.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $153.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.