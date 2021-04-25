NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 166 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock worth $19,305,739. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.