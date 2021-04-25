NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,133 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1,321.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $39,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.95%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

