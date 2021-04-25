NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

