NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $96.73 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

