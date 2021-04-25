NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 8,642 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 94,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

