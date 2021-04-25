NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $707.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

