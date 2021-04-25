Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

