NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NiSource stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

