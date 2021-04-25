Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 13,377 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NNOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

