Northern Trust Corp Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $50,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

