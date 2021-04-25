Northern Trust Corp Purchases 74,449 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Akerna worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Akerna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akerna by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akerna by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Akerna Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.