Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,658 shares of company stock worth $2,778,229. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

