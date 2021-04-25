Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.