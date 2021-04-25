Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.20.

TSE:NPI opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$28.76 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

