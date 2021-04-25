Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

NVMI stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

