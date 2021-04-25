Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

