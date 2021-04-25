Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.76 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $45.76 million and $1.37 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

