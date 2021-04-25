Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

