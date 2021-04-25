Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit