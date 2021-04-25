NuShares Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00025803 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,857,135,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,853,808 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.