Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,716,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $86.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

