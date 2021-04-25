Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

