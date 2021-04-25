Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $29,886.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

