NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post sales of $166.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.54 million and the lowest is $161.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $693.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $5,269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $4,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.