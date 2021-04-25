Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $316.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $279.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

