OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 5,620 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.