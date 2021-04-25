OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

