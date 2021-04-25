OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.