Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.91

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.91 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 75.75 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,450,107 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £138.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

In related news, insider Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

