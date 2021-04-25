OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.64. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 3,632 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $353,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

