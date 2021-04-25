ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 568.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of ORBCOMM worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

ORBC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.