Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.57

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $209.69 million and $24.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

