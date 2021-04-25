Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,147 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

