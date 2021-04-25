Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

