Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

