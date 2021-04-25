Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

