Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0726 on Top Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $780,464.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.