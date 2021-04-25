Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $6,458.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

