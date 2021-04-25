Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

