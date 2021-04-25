Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

